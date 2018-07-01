Duron Carter will keep playing CB in Canada, for now

Getty Images

Duron Carter, the son of Hall of Famer Cris Carter who has had a cup of coffee with the Colts, continues to play in Canada. But he’s no longer just a receiver.

Carter has been lining up on defense lately, playing cornerback for the Saskatchewan RoughRiders. Last night, Montreal receiver Chris Williams ran right by Carter for a long catch and run for a touchdown. The Alouettes went on to win the game, 23-17.

Carter nevertheless has a pick six in an earlier 2018 game, and he’ll remain on defense until Nick Marshall is able to return from a broken hand suffered last month.

The 27-year-old Carter has four catches for 42 yards this season.