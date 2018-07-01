Emmanuel Sanders has “something to prove” to Broncos or someone else

Getty Images

Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is signed through the 2019 season, but he knows he isn’t certain to be in Denver that long.

There’s no more guaranteed money on Sanders’ contract, which led to some discussion early in the offseason about the team possibly moving on without him. They didn’t go that route, but did draft a pair of receivers and Sanders said no one “knows what situation might play out” over the next year.

“I always play like that, like it’s always year-to-year,” Sanders said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. “I got something to prove this year and if I don’t prove it to the Broncos, then I’ll be proving it to some other team. But at the end of the day, God willing, I stay healthy, I’ll be in the NFL next year as well. That’s the goal. I don’t worry about what team. I’m working for the Denver Broncos this year and I’m going to do my best to try to bring a Super Bowl to this city.”

Sanders missed four games last year and caught 44 passes, which marked his lowest output since the 2012 season. The hope is that his productivity will rise with Case Keenum now at quarterback and that would certainly help Sanders’ efforts to prove his worth inside and outside of Denver.