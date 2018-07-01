Ereck Flowers may be on track to start at right tackle

Getty Images

To the extent that Ereck Flowers and Chad Wheeler will be competing to be the starting right tackle for the Giants, it may not be much of a competition.

As explained by Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com, Flowers took all first-team reps during the team’s mandatory minicamp, and during three other offseason practices that were open to the media.

Wheeler, who started five games and appeared in 11 as a rookie, is firmly on track to be the swing tackle, spelling both Flowers and left tackle Nate Solder.

“I’ll never lose that chip on my shoulder [after] being undrafted,” Wheeler said, via Dunleavy. “The anxiety has gone down, I guess. It’s a little more of a flow state of mind. I’m living in the moment. You think too much when you are a rookie about your future or your past.”

For Flowers, the future entails a contract year, given that the Giants didn’t pick up the fifth-year option on the disappointing 2015 first-round pick. Which means he has an opportunity to attract a major payday, from the Giants or elsewhere.