Gil Brandt: Sam Beal could be a third-round supplemental pick

Since Terrelle Pryor and Josh Gordon went in round three and round two, respectively, in the 2011 and 2012 supplemental drafts, respectively, only one player has been selected in the annual July selection process. This year, at least one of the players could go as high as Pryor or Gordon did.

Gil Brandt of NFL.com believes that Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal may be taken in round three, and that he possibly would have been a second-round pick in the 2018 draft proper.

Any team that selects a player with a pick in the supplemental draft surrenders its pick in the same round in the following year’s regular draft.

Brandt pegs the Browns and Bills as teams that may take a flyer on Beal, who considered leaving school for the April draft and who was thereafter declared academically ineligible for the coming football season.