Gil Brandt: Sam Beal could be a third-round supplemental pick

Posted by Mike Florio on July 1, 2018, 9:41 AM EDT
Since Terrelle Pryor and Josh Gordon went in round three and round two, respectively, in the 2011 and 2012 supplemental drafts, respectively, only one player has been selected in the annual July selection process. This year, at least one of the players could go as high as Pryor or Gordon did.

Gil Brandt of NFL.com believes that Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal may be taken in round three, and that he possibly would have been a second-round pick in the 2018 draft proper.

Any team that selects a player with a pick in the supplemental draft surrenders its pick in the same round in the following year’s regular draft.

Brandt pegs the Browns and Bills as teams that may take a flyer on Beal, who considered leaving school for the April draft and who was thereafter declared academically ineligible for the coming football season.

  1. Like to see the Pats take him with a second. it’s basically a third to most teams.

  3. Beal is small, any team with good scouts and a good front office(that excludes the Raiders), will not give up a 3rd for him

    He is worth taking a chance on with a 4th rounder, and Adonis Alexander probably garnering a 5th round selection

  4. Does anyone ever listen to Gil Brandt on Sirius NFL? Maybe he used to know the game but now he is barely coherent in his ramblings.

    Brandt has a lot in common with the poster as no one listens to the rantings of a negative troll. The word on Beal is he has has Roberto Durand hands….made of Stone.

  6. If there’s a supplemental draft choice available I’d always pick Porter – yes, strong with a good head, it’s a really nice beer to finish with. But either way, don’t make the mistake of going lighter than your earlier draft choices because you’ll barely taste it.

