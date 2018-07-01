Joe Pendry will serve as Birmingham AAF G.M.

Getty Images

The eight AAF teams have locations and coaches, and the Birmingham installment now has a General Manager.

He’s Joe Pendry, a former NFL offensive coordinator who most recently worked for Nick Saban at Alabama. Pendry, 70, will emerge from retirement to run the Alabama-based team.

A West Virginia native who started his coaching career in the early ’70s at WVU, parlayed a strong performance as the offensive coordinator for the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars into a one-year stint as the head coach of the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers. The following year, Pendry became the offensive coordinator of the Browns; he eventually coordinated offenses in Kansas City, Carolina, and Buffalo.

He last worked in the NFL with the 2006 Texans, as the offensive line coach.

Pendry will be joined in Birmingham by 33-year-old Trey Brown, a former scout with the Eagles and Patriots. The Eagles let Brown go earlier this year, even though he interviewed for the Bills G.M. job in 2017.