Kam Chancellor: Time for the next chapter

Getty Images

Serious doubts about Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor‘s playing future have existed since he was shut down for the 2017 season with a neck injury and Sunday brought word from Chancellor that he won’t be back on the field.

Chancellor posted on Twitter that it’s “time for the next chapter” while revealing that the latest tests on his neck weren’t good. Chancellor didn’t use the word retirement in the post, but there’s little question about what’s next when he writes about moving on to “the next journey.”

“I always prayed to God and told myself that I would play this game of football until the wheels fall off,” Chancellor wrote. “Well the wheels didn’t fall off, but God has given me a sign that I just can’t ignore. I’ve played through all types of bruises and injuries at a high level. But this one I just can’t ignore. … To walk away from the game by choice is one thing, to walk away from the game because of the risk of paralysis is another. My final test showed no healing.”

Chancellor was a fifth-round pick in 2010 and spent his entire career with the Seahawks. He was a four-time Pro Bowler, two-time second-team All-Pro and won a Super Bowl ring when the Seahawks demolished the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.