Orlando Scandrick would love to play with Dez Bryant again

Getty Images

Wide receiver Dez Bryant said recently that the “last problem” he has is finding a team for the 2018 season, but the veteran remains unsigned since being released by the Cowboys this offseason.

Cornerback Orlando Scandrick, one of his former teammates in Dallas, said he’s a “little bit” surprised that Bryant hasn’t landed with a new team yet and suggested his current team when asked where he thinks Bryant would be a good fit.

“Washington,” Scandrick said on NFL Network, via the Dallas Morning News. “I know Dez can still catch touchdowns. I know he can still be a great red zone threat, and I would love to play with him again.”

Bryant’s fit in Washington was discussed following his release as Bryant said he’d like to play the Cowboys twice during the 2018 season, but the presence of Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson and Paul Richardson at receiver doesn’t make adding a receiver an obvious need for the team.

A report last month indicated that Bryant, who turned down an offer from the Ravens, is willing to wait until the start of training camp to find “the perfect fit, a winning organization and a team willing to do a one-year, prove it deal.”