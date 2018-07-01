Roy Miller retires from NFL, accuses estranged wife of trying to ruin his career

Getty Images

Former Buccaneers, Jaguars and Chiefs defensive tackle Roy Miller says he will retire from the NFL rather than try to return after serving a six-game suspension for a domestic violence allegation.

Although Miller did not address any of the specifics of his wife’s accusations, he released a statement on Instagram saying that she wants to ruin his career.

“I am officially retiring from the NFL,” Miller wrote. “Unfortunately my ex is trying everything she can to ruin any opportunity for me to work for my kids. This has caused me much pain. had some interest [from] teams but until the divorce goes through I can’t even contemplate putting a team through the drama.”

The Chiefs cut Miller in November after he was arrested for domestic battery, and he hasn’t played in the NFL since. Last week his estranged wife sought a restraining order against him after saying he ripped the handle off her car door during a dispute over custody of their children.