Sunday morning one-liners

Making the case for the Bills selecting CB Sam Beal in the supplemental draft.

Said Dolphins DB Minkah Fitzpatrick of Week One, “Every day I just think about it. I’m just going out there and doing what I do. Making plays. It’s the same game. Just in a different stadium, different setting. I’ve just got to do what I do.”

Ben Coates probably won’t be the Patriots’ all-time receiving leader at tight end for much longer.

Jets G Brian Winters is looking to rebound this season.

A look at how Ravens players fared in NFL Media’s Top 100 players list.

Seven stats to know about the Bengals.

A call for the Browns to approach their future like the 76ers did in the NBA.

Checking in on the Steelers rivals.

A list of the top 10 plays in Texans history.

Colts CB Nate Hairston has shown some pass rushing ability.

The Jaguars think their offense can meet this year’s higher expectations.

Discussing the odds of the Titans signing WR Dez Bryant.

Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders held his annual football camp.

Chiefs strength coach Barry Rubin shared memories of his college teammate Joe Delaney.

Fishing is one of the pre-camp activities for Chargers S Jahleel Addae.

Parents of Raiders rookies shared stories about their sons.

Cowboys T La'el Collins is an an Eagle Scout.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley discussed his nude modeling debut and said it was also his swan song.

Tracing the rapid rise of Eagles coach Doug Pederson.

They’re hoping for more stability on the offensive line in Washington this season.

Bears DL Akiem Hicks is unhappy about his Madden rating.

A look at the importance of Lions scout Brendan Prophett.

Special teams could be the quickest route to playing time for the Packers rookie wideouts.

Vikings WR Stefon Diggs is closing in on a payday.

Comparing the talent on the Falcons roster with the rest of the league.

What can RB C.J. Anderson bring to the Panthers?

CB Ken Crawley will be a key part of the Saints defense.

Taking stock of the Buccaneers secondary.

Breaking down the backup running back options for the Cardinals.

The Rams want young players to embrace special teams work.

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo‘s jersey is selling well.

Could G J.R. Sweezy return to the Seahawks?