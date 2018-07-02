Aaron Jones says he’s bigger and stronger entering second Packers season

Posted by Josh Alper on July 2, 2018, 1:16 PM EDT
Running back Aaron Jones made headlines this offseason when he helped a grandmother in a wheelchair make her way through the airport in Appleton, but he’s done more than play good samaritan since the end of his rookie year.

Jones has also focused on building up his body after dealing with knee injuries that dimmed some of the promise he showed early in the 2017 season. Running backs coach Ben Sirmans wanted Jones to focus on building his lower body and Jones said that he’s already seen a difference.

“I’m bigger all around,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “That’s something that’s going to help me in pass protection and that’s something I want to get better at. I’m stronger, so definitely when a defender who’s bigger than me comes up I can hold my ground this year.”

The Packers are planning a committee approach to running back work this year and being able to keep pass rushers off Aaron Rodgers should be an important component in earning a high spot in that rotation. Once the pads come on at camp, we’ll get a fuller picture of Jones’ abilities in that area.

  3. magnusthe1st says:
    July 2, 2018 at 1:21 pm
    Good. We need a guy that can step up as “the guy”. RB by committee can be ok, but i’d rather have a true starter and then fill in the gaps with committee guys. I personally thought Jamaal Williams would be the one to come out on top but as long as someone does . . .

    As with everything else in the NFL, things have changed. No longer do we see a starting RB which the offense is built around. And when you see a starting RB who gets a big hunk of the workload, he usually has one or two great seasons, and then falls like a rocket after that.
    So — for me — I want to see a running back by committee in Green Bay. They have 4 guys who all have different skills and can be starting RB-types. I think that’s a good thing and they should utilize all of them to maximize their skills and their production.

  4. I’ll say it again… This kids the real deal. The best players should be on the field and I hope it’s him who gets to tote the rocks a majority of the time against a stingy Minnesota defense twice a year. Footballs better that way.

