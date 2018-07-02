Aaron Jones says he’s bigger and stronger entering second Packers season

Getty Images

Running back Aaron Jones made headlines this offseason when he helped a grandmother in a wheelchair make her way through the airport in Appleton, but he’s done more than play good samaritan since the end of his rookie year.

Jones has also focused on building up his body after dealing with knee injuries that dimmed some of the promise he showed early in the 2017 season. Running backs coach Ben Sirmans wanted Jones to focus on building his lower body and Jones said that he’s already seen a difference.

“I’m bigger all around,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “That’s something that’s going to help me in pass protection and that’s something I want to get better at. I’m stronger, so definitely when a defender who’s bigger than me comes up I can hold my ground this year.”

The Packers are planning a committee approach to running back work this year and being able to keep pass rushers off Aaron Rodgers should be an important component in earning a high spot in that rotation. Once the pads come on at camp, we’ll get a fuller picture of Jones’ abilities in that area.