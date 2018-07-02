Alliance of American Football hosting combines in August

Getty Images

The Alliance of American Football has collected a wide array of former NFL coaches and personnel men to run their operation, and now they’ve added a staple of the NFL’s offseason calendar.

The AAF announced today that they’ll hold three combines to look for players in August.

The events will be held in Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta, giving guys hanging onto the dream of professional football (who are not among the 2,880 players in NFL camps at that time) three chances to go through measurements and tests for scouts.

Prospective players can register online (for $186.99 per tryout).