Browns ready to replace LeBron James as King of Cleveland

Getty Images

LeBron James is gone and forgotten in Cleveland.

The King announced Sunday night he’s leaving the Cavaliers for a second time, this time joining the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent on a four-year, $154 million deal. (Art Modell only left Cleveland once.)

The Browns hope to fill the void James leaves.

“@KingJames if you don’t want to take your throne with you I’ll take it,” Browns defensive end Myles Garrett wrote on Twitter, via Nate Ulrich of the Beacon Journal.

“@KingJames thank you for all you’ve done for Cleveland! Much Respect King!!! #cleveland,” Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey tweeted before adding, “Time for me to take the throne! #kirkoland.”

“Time to take over the city . . . #WeUpNext #DawgPound,” Browns free safety Damarious Randall wrote.

Despite their 1-31 record over the past two seasons, the Browns have generated a buzz with their offseason moves. Tyrod Taylor, Baker Mayfield and Jarvis Landry are among the new faces looking to help the Browns become something other than a punch line.