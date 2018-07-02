Eagles will wear home jerseys in New Orleans after golf bet between coaches

Getty Images

When the Eagles take the field in New Orleans in Week 11, they’ll look like they are right at home.

The Eagles will wear the green jerseys they typically wear for games in Philadelphia while the Saints will wear white. The reason for the swap in colors is a bet that Eagles coach Doug Pederson and Saints coach Sean Payton made during a golf outing at March’s league meetings.

Payton said there’s “a good chance” that the loss “involved me being in water.”

“After a while your competitive juices start flowing, you kinda try to feel each other out a bit to see ‘OK, how is he going to play, how am I going to play,'” Pederson said, via NJ.com. “Then I think Sean and I both got to the point where it was like we have to do something here. We have to play for something. We started talking about it, talking about jersey colors and Sean was like, there’s only so many things as head coaches that we can control. Obviously we can control this and we said hey this is a great idea.”

It wasn’t the only time Pederson won a bet during the round. The Eagles staff will also be getting beignets and coffee from their counterparts with the Saints due to a wager on another hole.

Payton will get a shot at redemption from July 13-15 as both coaches will be taking part in the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe. Should that not work out, he will have to turn his attention toward getting a win on the field in New Orleans.