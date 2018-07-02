J.R. Sweezy visiting the Seahawks

Getty Images

Maybe you can go home again.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, former Buccaneers guard J.R. Sweezy is visiting the Seahawks, and taking a physical.

Of course, before Sweezy was a former Buc, he was a former Seahawk, as Seattle drafted him in the seventh round of the 2012 NFL Draft. At that time, he was a former defensive tackle, before they converted him and he made 49 starts for them over four seasons.

The Bucs gave him a five-yea, $32.5 million deal in 2016, but back problems that year kept him off the field, and he finished last year on IR with a broken leg.

The Seahawks are perpetually in need of line help, so the reunion makes a degree of sense.