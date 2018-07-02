Jameis Winston parts ways with his agents

Getty Images

Somehow, Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston‘s representatives managed to persuade the NFL to suspend him only three games for sexually assaulting an Uber driver. Their apparent reward was to get fired.

NFLPA records confirm rumors that made their way to PFT HQ on Friday: Winston has parted ways with his agents.

Jameis has been represented throughout his NFL career by Greg Genske and Kenny Felder, a pair of baseball agents who had limited football experience.

As it was explained to PFT on Friday, Winston initiated the move. It’s nevertheless possible that the agents were the ones who decided to move on. (We’re currently trying to nail that specific fact down.)

By rule, Winston must wait five days before hiring a new agent. It’s unclear whether he moved on from Genske and Felder knowing who would replace them (if Jameis indeed fired them), or whether Winston simply decided to make a change.

If Winston doesn’t have someone else already lined up, he could have trouble finding new representation. Said one prominent agent when asked whether he’d want to represent Winston, the agent said, “Would you?”