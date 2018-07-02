Jameis Winston vowed last month to be “that perfect role model”

Getty Images

At times over the years, on-field performances from Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston have been punctuated by the fact that he tries to do more than he’s physically capable of doing. Off the field, Winston also may be trying to do more than he actually can.

Last month, in an interview with Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com, Winston went on and on about the manner in which he hopes to influence kids.

“That’s what I want to be to these kids, that perfect role model,” Winston said. “You know, no one’s perfect, but I’m going to shoot to be perfect every single day I can. You know, because again, I’m about to be a father, man. Now, not only are everyone else’s kids going to be looking at me. I’m going to have my own kid looking at me. And I’m going to have to teach him how life goes and how to respect everyone and be kind to others and how to lead, and more importantly how to serve others. That’s what I do. So I can’t wait for that.”

Those words ring hollow, given that they were uttered while Winston was waiting to find out what the NFL would do about his failure to respect or be kind to the Uber driver he sexually assaulted in March 2016. Really, why speak like that at all when knowing that the steel-toed shoe of NFL justice was about to collide with his hind quarters?

And if he still wants to be “that perfect role model,” why did Winston issue a word-parsing apology that his victim thinks is insufficient? Why not sit down for an interview now during which he answers every question about why he did and why he lied about it until he was confronted with the truth?