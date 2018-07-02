Jimmy Garoppolo surges past Tom Brady in NFLShop.com jersey sales

Getty Images

He didn’t appear anywhere within the top 10 tabulated by Dick’s Sporting Goods. But 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has moved near the top of the list in the official numbers kept by the league.

Via NFLShop.com, Garoppolo occupied the No. 2 spot for jerseys sold from April 1 through June 23. Giants running back Saquon Barkley stands at No. 1, like he does on the Dick’s Sporting Goods list.

Quarterbacks have the rest of the top nine spots at NFLShop.com, with Garoppolo followed by Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (what quarterback controversy?), Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott finishes out the top 10. The list itself cuts off at No. 24, an unusual ending spot that invites speculation as to who might be at No. 25.