Jimmy Garoppolo surges past Tom Brady in NFLShop.com jersey sales

Posted by Mike Florio on July 2, 2018, 10:35 AM EDT
He didn’t appear anywhere within the top 10 tabulated by Dick’s Sporting Goods. But 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has moved near the top of the list in the official numbers kept by the league.

Via NFLShop.com, Garoppolo occupied the No. 2 spot for jerseys sold from April 1 through June 23. Giants running back Saquon Barkley stands at No. 1, like he does on the Dick’s Sporting Goods list.

Quarterbacks have the rest of the top nine spots at NFLShop.com, with Garoppolo followed by Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (what quarterback controversy?), Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott finishes out the top 10. The list itself cuts off at No. 24, an unusual ending spot that invites speculation as to who might be at No. 25.

  3. My question is this – how can Brady, who has been in the league for nearly 20 years, playing for a team whose uniform hasn’t recently been changed, possibly still be in the top 10? An NFL jersey isn’t an ice cream cone, where you buy one today and another one tomorrow. How can there be enough people who really want a Tom Brady jersey and haven’t yet gotten one for him to be in the top 10?

  5. Meanwhile Tom holds a commanding lead in Super Bowl championships. I’ll call it 6-1 but to me personally Jimmy G would have to win 6 more Super Bowl rings just to tie Tom. And yes I do know my math is “technically” off.

    Good luck Jimmy Garoppolo. I’m going to enjoy watching your career. I do think he will be one of the games future stars. Seems like a great dude too.

  9. I put more stock in the nfl’s website sales than I do in one outlet store no matter how big Dick’s sporting goods is. I am amazed at the number of jersey’s Tom Brady sells every single year. You would figure every Pats fan that buys NFL jerseys has a Brady Jersey already and had it for multiple years. The way he stays in the top 3 in Jersey sales for 15 or so years is ridiculous. Do all Pats fans have 5 jerseys? I guess kids and non die hard fans and random ppl buy them but to be with the same team for so long with what I personally think is just an ugly jersey as they don’t have any flash to them it’s amazing they are still selling so many beating a lot of young exciting players where the fan base doesn’t have that jersey yet every single year as this website has posted this kind of story every year since it started out and Tom’s top 5 every year its incredible.
    I wonder how many Tom Brady NE Patriots jersey’s have been sold in total from every retailer since his rookie year in the NFL. There should be some way to get that number from manufacturers but it has to be remarkable whatever that number is and made all involved a ton of money. From authentic jerseys to mid priced numbers sewn on to the lower numbers screen printed.

  10. check the gender demographics: how many women are buying jerseys? I’m thinking a lot because they tend to think Garoppolo is hot. That’s what Twitter tells me anyway.

  11. Everyone who wants to own a Brady jersey already does. This doesn’t mean Jimmy G is more popular. If Brady were traded tomorrow, jersey sales for his new team would skyrocket.

