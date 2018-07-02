Josh Rosen blew Patrick Peterson’s mind, but he thinks Sam Bradford starts

AP

Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson generally spends his time studying opposing quarterbacks, but the arrival of Sam Bradford and Josh Rosen in Arizona this offseason means he spent some time watching the guys on his own side.

That left Peterson with some thoughts about how things will play out on offense this season. Peterson said he “definitely” thinks Bradford will be the starter as long as Bradford is healthy, but it doesn’t sound like he thinks Arizona will be in dire straits should Bradford add a line to his long list of injury absences.

“Josh blew my mind my first week with him,” Peterson said on Sirius XM NFL Radio. “Just to see him run hurry up offense, to see him make all these different checks, to see him put guys in position. I was completely stunned when I saw it.”

Peterson said that Rosen is the future of the franchise in Arizona. Waiting for the date the future starts will be a leading storyline of the Cardinals season.