Keenan Allen could see even more opportunities in absence of Hunter Henry

Getty Images

While the Chargers don’t have a replacement for Hunter Henry, they do have an idea how to take up the slack for their starting tight end.

The Chargers are putting more on the shoulders of Keenan Allen in the absence of Henry, who tore his ACL in May.

Eric Williams of ESPN reports that “the Chargers will rely even more on Allen to make things happen in critical situations, such as on third down and in the red zone.” Allen could spend more time playing the slot in three-receiver formations.

Allen made the Pro Bowl for the first time in his fifth season, catching 102 passes for 1,393 yards and six touchdowns in 2017.

In a three-game stretch against the Bills, Cowboys and Browns, Allen became the first player in NFL history to make 10-plus catches, more than 100 receiving yards and at least one touchdown in three consecutive games.

The Chargers, who have Virgil Green, Braedon Bowman and Sean Culkin among the candidates at tight end, also expect Mike Williams to help. The seventh overall pick was slowed by injuries and made only 11 catches for 95 yards in 10 games in his rookie season.