LaDainian Tomlinson: I believe Antonio Gates only wants to play for Chargers

The Chargers still could use a tight end. Antonio Gates remains available.

LaDainian Tomlinson, now a special assistant in the team’s front office, played with the tight end for seven seasons with the Chargers.

“I believe the only place Antonio wants to play is the Chargers,” Tomlinson said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I think he has the mind frame of ‘if I go play its gonna be for the Chargers; if it’s not the Chargers, then I’m good; I won’t play.”

The Chargers, who publicly bid Gates farewell in April, recently contacted Gates’ representation about a possible reunion. Their starting tight end, Hunter Henry, tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the offseason program.

Virgil Green has 71 catches for 807 yards and four touchdowns in his seven-year career. None of the other tight ends on the roster has a regular-season catch.

Gates, 38, had a career-low 316 yards and a career-low 10.5 yards per catch last season, but he has 927 receptions for 11,508 yards and 114 touchdowns in his career.