Marcus Mariota, Titans receivers worked out in Nashville over the weekend

Getty Images

At the tail end of the Titans’ offseason program, quarterback Marcus Mariota said that he would be gathering the team’s receivers for workouts before the start of training camp later this month.

Mariota didn’t say exactly when those workouts would take place, but Jim Wyatt of the team’s website reports that the quarterback brought his teammates together in Nashville on Saturday and Sunday.

Wide receivers Corey Davis, Rishard Matthews, Taywan Taylor and Tajae Sharpe joined Mariota and tight end Jonnu Smith for workouts in California early in the offseason. Wyatt reports some of those players were in Nashville over the weekend as well as others that weren’t involved in the first round of work, but there’s no full account of who was at these sessions.

Matthews and Davis missed time in the offseason because of injuries and the Titans are running a new offense under coordinator Matt LaFleur this season, so any extra work should be beneficial as the team tries to build on last year’s playoff appearance.