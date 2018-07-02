Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

How does Siran Neal fit into the Bills’ defensive plans?

LB Mike McCray is trying to make the Dolphins after going undrafted.

Former Patriots LB Jerod Mayo is searching for his lost dog.

Running through the Jets’ biggest training camp storylines.

How does Ravens coach John Harbaugh stack up against his peers?

Can Bengals T Cedric Ogbuehi improve this season?

Former Browns KR Josh Cribbs shared a message for young players.

LB Keion Adams hopes to land a spot in the Steelers lineup.

The Texans don’t have to devise plans for splitting quarterback reps this summer.

Colts LS Luke Rhodes shows off his romantic side.

Catching up with former Jaguars C Brad Meester.

QB Blaine Gabbert has joined the Titans after thinking he might be drafted by them.

Musing about John Elway being part of a group buying the Broncos.

The Chiefs hired Mike Cukyne as their vice president of content and digital operations.

Mulling whether QB Philip Rivers‘ experience gives the Chargers the edge in the AFC West.

Raiders QB Derek Carr approves of LeBron James’ decision.

LB Joe Thomas is trying to carve out a role on defense with the Cowboys.

Who will fill the role played by DE Jason Pierre-Paul in past Giants seasons?

Listing Eagles players who could be on the roster bubble.

Washington needs better results against the Cowboys.

Bears WR Taylor Gabriel showed off his agility.

DT A'Shawn Robinson is set for a big role with the Lions.

Will CB Kevin King step up in his second Packers season?

An offer of advice for the Vikings as they sort out contract extensions.

Falcons DT Grady Jarrett could be on the verge of a breakout season.

Panthers QB Cam Newton is enjoying his workouts with Antonio Brown.

Drew Brees and the other Saints quarterbacks will square off in training camp challenges.

Predicting training camp surprises for the Buccaneers.

Grading the Cardinals’ offseason moves.

Rams WR Robert Woods is tying the knot.

Bigger challenges await 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

A look at S Kam Chancellor‘s legacy with the Seahawks.