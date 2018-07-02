NFL to allow teams to wear alternates three times

Getty Images

“Color Rush” as a gimmick might be dead, but that doesn’t mean the uniforms are going away.

In fact, they might become more prevalent in some precincts.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the NFL has decided to allow teams to wear their color rush jerseys or alternate/throwback jerseys three times per season.

The old rules allowed it twice, and in some places that was two too many. The league has ditched the requirement that teams wear them for Thursday night games,

But it’s also a marketing opportunity for teams which actually like the monochromatic look, or have alternates that people actually like (like the Rams).