Raiders’ coaches think Gareon Conley is ready for a big second season

Getty Images

Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley had a disappointing rookie season, playing in just two games after Oakland took him with the 24th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. But this year will be different.

That’s the word from Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who says Conley is ready to develop into the kind of elite player the Raiders thought he would be.

“He’s had a terrible injury he had to rehab from, he’s had to change coaches, learn a new system, and it’s been a slow and steady process. But, man, is he a good player. When he’s feeling good, you can see why we picked him,” Gruden said, via ESPN.

Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenter said Conley looks like he’s picking up the mental side of the game.

“Most importantly, he’s out there and he’s doing good,” Guenther said. “He’s really understanding the little details of everything: the press techniques that we’re teaching; some of the different coverages, we have a lot of different coverages in now. He’s done a really good job for us.”

The only question left for Conley is whether he can get healthy and stay healthy after last year’s shin injury. The Raiders’ coaches are optimistic that he can.