Rams encouraged after “fine-tuning” offense

The Rams were already pretty good offensively. But after incorporating another big-play threat this offseason, they have hopes of getting better in 2018.

“It’s how can we improve in other ways just to be ready for the season,” wide receiver Robert Woods said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “We’ve got it. We’re loaded up and just fine-tuning.”

In making the playoffs for the first time since 2004, the Rams led the league in scoring offense, a 29.9 points per game clip in coach Sean McVay’s first season with quarterback Jared Goff.

They’ve undergone some degree of change, swapping out wide receiver Sammy Watkins (who left in free agency for Kansas City) for Brandin Cooks (acquired in trade with the Patriots). And though he’s been there a short time, Cooks agrees that they have the potential for special things.

“Coming here from a distance, you knew this offense was special,” Cooks said. “You always wonder why. And now, you get here and you’re finding out all the reasons why that’s the case. It’s great to be able to come in here and have some freshness to it.

“It makes you want to learn more and become a better player.”

While Watkins has always flashed potential, Cooks has made plays on a more consistent basis in his career. And adding his deep speed could bring another element for the Rams, and remind people that for all the attention paid to their defensive spending spree, they’re quite capable already on the other side of the ball.