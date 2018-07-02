Seattle still owes Kam Chancellor a pile of money

Getty Images

There’s a reason Kam Chancellor‘s quasi-retirement post yesterday didn’t include the actual word “retirement.”

Because that would have left a lot of money on the table.

Chancellor sent out word yesterday that he was moving onto the “next chapter” after scans on his neck injury from last year “showed no healing.”

As noted by Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Chancellor has $6.8 million in injury guarantees in his contract this year and $5.2 million next year. His 2018 base salary of $6.8 million became guaranteed in February.

There’s also the possibility of a settlement, as he and the team try to work out some common ground.

That’s what happened with the Bills and center Eric Wood, who was released on May 31 with an injury settlement, after he announced following the season that his playing days were done. The fact that took months would suggest it might be some time before Chancellor is no longer on the Seahawks roster.