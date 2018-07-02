Tom Heckert leaves Broncos to focus on his health

Getty Images

Longtime NFL executive Tom Heckert has left the Broncos to focus on his health, Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News reports.

The senior personnel advisor’s contract expired, leaving Gary Kubiak alone in that role.

“I’m going to take some time off and not work anywhere for a little while,’’ Heckert told Klis. “The Broncos have been great. They have gone above and beyond during my time there with my health stuff. I’m getting treatment and overall I am doing well.’’

Doctors diagnosed Heckert with a treatable blood disorder in early 2016.

Heckert has spent 27 years in the NFL, including General Manager stints with the Eagles from 2006-09 and Browns from 2010-12. In 2013, he joined the Broncos as director of player personnel.

He spent the past two seasons as senior personnel advisor.