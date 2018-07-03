Aaron Jones takes responsibility, regrets mistake, accepts suspension

Getty Images

The NFL announced a two-game suspension for Aaron Jones for violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. The Packers running back said on Twitter he takes responsibility, regrets his mistake and accepts the suspension.

“The NFL announced my suspension today,” Jones wrote. “I accept it, take responsibility for it, and regret the mistake that I made during the 2017 season which led to the punishment. I’ve let down my family, teammates, coaches, the Packers’ front office, Packers’ fans, UTEP, UTEP fans, and the communities of El Paso and Green Bay. I apologize to all impacted and promise that this will never happen again and when I touch the field again it’s going to be special.”

Jones, 23, rushed for 448 yards and four touchdowns last season as a rookie.

He can participate in training camp and the preseason. His regular-season debut can’t come until Week 3, though.