Authorities seize 108 fake Super Bowl rings

Posted by Josh Alper on July 3, 2018, 1:52 PM EDT
Philadelphia Eagles

When United States Customs and Border Protection agents in Philadelphia came across 108 Super Bowl rings being shipped into the country from Hong Kong last month, they were immediately suspicious about the authenticity of the items.

The agents noted the poor craftsmanship of the rings, which included ones designed to look like the ones the Eagles received recently in addition to those of other champions, and reached out to the NFL to see if they were indeed fakes. The league confirmed the items were inauthentic.

“Customs and Border Protection officers are like offensive linemen in that both are on the frontline and work hard to protect something important. CBP officers intercept counterfeit products at our nation’s Ports of Entry before they could harm U.S. consumers or businesses,” said Casey Durst, CBP Director of Field Operations in Baltimore. “We will remain vigilant and we will continue to advance our detection capabilities in order to secure our homeland and keep our communities safe and our economy prosperous.”

Had the rings been real, the total value of the shipment would have topped $1 million. Authorized replica rings were available for Eagles fans willing to pony up over $11,000, but they have sold out.

16 responses to “Authorities seize 108 fake Super Bowl rings

  8. So there were 108 super bowl rings coming over from Hong Kong and the border patrol agents actually had to check with the NFL to see if they were legit? Seems kinda obvious to me.

  9. LOL…. the EAGLES rings are fakes….. the NFL LEAGUE OFFICE Changed the receiving rules for that game to reflect the now new rules tha were installed starting THIS SEASON….. gave them 2 scores that didn’t count all season long until that game……#FACT
    Hard to beat a team the refs & league wanted to have win….
    FAKE RINGS SOMES IT UP!! Lol!!!

  10. scottb23 says:
    July 3, 2018 at 1:58 pm
    We should get rid of all border protection though, right?

    —–

    name one person that has made that claim. just one.

  12. This better not include the ring I ordered from ebay for $30. I was expecting it to be a fake and would gladly pay for an inexpensive replica. Supply and demand at work. Last time I looked there is no inexpensive authorized exact replica ring on sale by the NFL.

  13. 345snarkavenue says:
    July 3, 2018 at 1:59 pm
    so there’s both authorized fake rings and unauthorized fake rings.

    —–

    I’m quoting myself in order to clarify my comment, since I am a Patriots fan.

    when I say ‘authorized fake rings’….I mean the replicas. I am not trying to claim a fake SB win.

  16. —————-
    jm91rs says:
    July 3, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    So there were 108 super bowl rings coming over from Hong Kong and the border patrol agents actually had to check with the NFL to see if they were legit? Seems kinda obvious to me.
    —————-

    I know what you mean but by law they do have to confirm with the rights holder that they were not authorized even if it’s pretty clear.

