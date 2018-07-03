Cameron Brate says Bucs will “step up” in Jameis Winston’s absence

Getty Images

The Buccaneers face a question as to whether Jameis Winston is their quarterback of the future. They know, though, that he’s not their quarterback for the immediate future.

Winston will serve a three-game suspension, missing games at New Orleans and at home against Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. He also could miss the fourth game against the Bears considering it’s a short week. The Saints, Eagles and Steelers all made the playoffs last season, of course, in combining for a 37-11 regular-season record.

The Bucs will have to make do with Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has a 48-70-1 record as a starter in 13 seasons.

As daunting as the the task looks, the Bucs aren’t waving the white flag.

“Jameis is the leader of our team,” Bucs tight end Cameron Brate said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “It’s unfortunate for us that we’re going to be without him for the first three games. It’s not the way we want the season to start, without Jameis, but we have guys who are gonna step up and put us in a good spot to win some games.”