Cavs fan Mitchell Trubisky tries to accept LeBron’s decision

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky grew up in Ohio, and he’s been a fan of the Cavaliers. He’s now dealing with the second departure of LeBron James from Cleveland.

“Yeah, it’s tough. It’s tough,” Trubisky said Monday at a football camp, via the Chicago Tribune. “The city of Cleveland, the Cavaliers took a hit yesterday. Not much to say. A personal decision on his choice.”

Trubisky has made a personal decision to focus on his own business instead.

“It’s football season as far as I’m concerned,” Trubisky said. “I’m ready to go. I’ll continue to watch LeBron and see what he does. But it’s football season now.”

Eight years ago, Trubisky likely had a harder time dealing with the first LeBron departure. But Trubisky now realizes how the business of professional sports works.

“I was a LeBron fan, wanted him to stay in Cleveland for the hometown team, but he made a decision for his family,” Trubisky said. “You’ve got to respect that. It’s a lot different now that I am a pro athlete. You understand there’s a lot of things that go on behind the scenes and things you’ve got to think about — your family, yourself and what’s best for your future moving forward. So I’ve gained a new perspective on what other athletes in other sports — and in our sport as well — have to think about and consider when deciding on their careers.”

Bears fans need to file that one away, if/when Trubisky possibly decides to do the Kirk Cousins dance and exit after five years of his rookie deal and a pair of one-year franchise tags.