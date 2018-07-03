Cliff Avril says Kam Chancellor “making the right decision”

Getty Images

Kam Chancellor‘s neck injury will send him into the “next chapter” of his life. His former teammate, Cliff Avril, can relate.

Although Avril wants to keep playing, there’s likely a good chance he’s played his last down because of a neck injury and back surgery.

Appearing on SiriusXM Blitz, Avril applauded Chancellor’s decision.

“He’s making the right decision,” Avril told Brian Custer and Brady Quinn. “No one wants to leave the game on someone else’s terms, I guess, in a sense. But at the same time, your health is way more important than any of this stuff. What good does it do for you to play this game for a long time, make a lot of money, but then at the end of it, you can’t enjoy it? So for him, I think that’s the approach he’s taking right now and I can appreciate that, where he’s at with that.

“He’s going to continue to do great things, I believe. But him leaving the game right now, unfortunately it’s too early, but he’s a heck of a ball player and everybody will definitely remember him.”

Avril called Chancellor “one of the hardest-hitting players I’ve ever been around.”

Chancellor turned 30 in April. Avril turned 32 in April.