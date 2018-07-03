Cliff Avril: We knew Earl Thomas loves the Cowboys, but didn’t take it seriously

Getty Images

Defensive end Cliff Avril is one of many longtime Seahawks to leave the team this offseason, which leaves few ties to the team that won the Super Bowl after the 2013 season.

One of those remaining on the roster is safety Earl Thomas, although there seems to be a chance that he’s played his final down in Seattle as well. When Thomas announced he wasn’t going to attend mandatory minicamp in June, he said he would not take part in any team activities until his “contract situation is resolved.”

That statement came after Thomas invited Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to come get him after a December game and an offseason that saw the Seahawks talk about a Thomas trade with teams including the Cowboys. Avril said on Sirius XM NFL Radio that Thomas’ love for the Cowboys was an open secret in a Seahawks locker room that paid it little mind.

“Everyone in [the Seahawks] locker room knows Earl loves the Cowboys,” Avril said. “He’d leave immediately after work just to catch them play Monday Night Football. We didn’t take it too serious. Whatever team he dresses up for he’s gonna do his thing.”

Trade chatter has died down, but it could spark up again if Thomas is going to hold out of camp and the Seahawks decide to continue their roster overhaul by shipping him out of town. If they do, Thomas’ eyes likely won’t be the only ones on Dallas as a potential landing spot.