Dan Fouts has no interest in being identified as an L.A. Charger

Getty Images

As the Chargers continue their “Fight for L.A.,” there’s apparently one hill that they’re not going to take.

Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts made it clear he didn’t want to be identified by his old team’s new city.

Via The Big Lead, Fouts was being interviewed on San Diego’s 1090 AM Monday, when the host referred to him as a “Los Angeles Chargers Hall of Famer.”

“Don’t ever refer to me as a Los Angeles Charger,” Fouts replied. “I am proud to be a San Diego Charger.”

Fouts played all 15 of his NFL seasons in San Diego, and will probably always be one of the city’s most recognizable sports stars. And while he may have just been pandering to the home crowd, it certainly seems he’s not fond of the team’s cash-grab move to the north.