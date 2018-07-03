Jamon Brown on suspension: “This one mistake is not who I am”

Getty Images

Jamon Brown started all 16 games at right guard last season. He will not start all 16 games this season.

The Rams announced earlier Tuesday that the league has suspended Brown for the first two regular-season games for violating the league’s policy on substances of abuse.

Brown apologized for his “mistake.”

“I have always been taught that when you make a mistake you own up to it,” Brown tweeted. “I made a mistake eighteen months ago and I’ve been suspended 2 games by the NFL for that isolated mistake. I apologize to the Rams organization and coaches, my family, teammates, friends, supporters and all the Rams fans out there. I let you down. I am going to work extremely hard to show you that this one mistake is not who I am and will not keep me from reaching my personal goals or helping the LA Rams win a Super Bowl! I appreciate your continued support.”

Brown will miss games at Oakland and against Arizona.