Jay Cutler says he’s “probably” retired but not 100 percent

Getty Images

Jay Cutler announced his retirement and took a job as a CBS announcer last year, then changed his mind and signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins. Now everyone seems to be assuming Cutler is definitely retired, but Cutler says it’s not a certainty.

In a clip for his wife’s reality TV show, Cutler is shown talking to her about his future, and when she asks him if he’s 100 percent done with football, he won’t say that.

“I mean, I can’t say 100. Probably,” Cutler said.

Asked when he’ll know for sure if he’s retired, Cutler answered, “September.”

Cutler’s wife, Kristin Cavallari, made no secret that she wants him to stop playing.

“You have to realize how many sacrifices I have made over the eight football seasons we’ve been together,” she said. “This is my turn.”

Realistically, it’s unlikely any team is going to offer Cutler a job, as he did not play well for the Dolphins last year. Cutler doesn’t have a broadcasting job right now, but that’s probably where he should be looking if he wants to work.