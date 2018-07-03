Julian Edelman loses appeal, will serve four-game suspension

AP

An arbitrator denied Julian Edelman‘s appeal Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. That means the Patriots receiver will serve a four-game suspension to start the season.

Edelman was found to have violated the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy. His positive test reportedly was “triggered by a substance that wasn’t immediately recognizable.”

Edelman, who can participate in training camp and the preseason, will miss games against the Texans, Jaguars, Lions and Dolphins.

He made 98 catches for 1,106 yards and three touchdowns in playing all 16 games in 2016. He also rushed for 57 yards and had 179 return yards.

The Edelman news perhaps ends the pre-holiday news dump. Earlier Tuesday, two-game suspensions were announced for Rams guard Jamon Brown, 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster and Packers running back Aaron Jones.