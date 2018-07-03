La’el Collins says going undrafted turned into a “blessing”

Getty Images

At the time, La'el Collins experienced a nightmare. But not getting drafted led to the offensive lineman seeing stars. Or a star, for accuracy’s sake.

In 2015, Collins was on his way to being a first-round choice when his name was dragged through the mud on the eve of the draft. Collins quickly cleared his name but not before the draft.

It worked out, allowing him to pick his team.

Collins looked at the Bills and Dolphins but signed a three-year deal worth a fully guaranteed $1.7 million with the Cowboys three days after going undrafted. He already has signed a two-year extension that keeps him in Dallas through 2019.

His three seasons with the Cowboys, which includes 30 starts, have exceeded expectations.

“Honestly, it’s that times 10,” Collins said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “I never knew what it was like being a Cowboy. Now that I’m going into my fourth year, I really understand what it’s like, and it’s great. I think about it all over again, and I would have come here every time. It’s been a blessing. Just looking forward to the future and what it holds for us.”

Collins began his pro career at left guard before moving to right tackle last season when Doug Free retired.