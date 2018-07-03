LeSean McCoy: “I have more to prove”

Getty Images

LeSean McCoy is about to hit a big milestone, when he turns 30 next week. But the Bills running back has a few big ones on the field he wants to reach before he’s done.

Speaking to reporters at his hometown football camp, McCoy said he’s motivated to reach 12,000 yards, after topping 10,000 last season.

“I have more to prove,” he said, via PennLive.com. “It’s just like, ‘How long can he do it? How long can he keep being productive?’ And that drives me. It really does.”

Of course, there were plenty of milestones hit last year, as the Bills broke a 17-year streak of not making the playoffs.But since then, they’ve overhauled the quarterback position, getting rid of Tyrod Taylor and bringing in Josh Allen and A.J. McCarron. But more importantly to McCoy, they’ve blown up the middle of the line, as they’ll go into the season without Eric Wood and Richie Incognito.

McCoy said he still has a few more pounds to lose before camp, noting that he has “tightened up” his diet.

“It’s easy to put the weight on, but it’s harder to take it off,” he said.

He may find the same is true of his stat line, that the target numbers are harder to acquire, the older you get.