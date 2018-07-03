Michael Brockers says Rams trying to avoid the hype, “focus on us”

Getty Images

The Rams are the trendy pick to win the Super Bowl. They have among the best Super Bowl odds, somewhere around 10-1 or 12-1, up there with the Patriots, Steelers, Eagles and Vikings.

The Rams feature the offensive player of the year in Todd Gurley, the defensive player of the year in Aaron Donald and the coach of the year in Sean McVay.

They added Marcus Peters, Aqib Talib, Brandin Cooks and Ndamukong Suh.

On paper, they definitely look the part.

The Rams, though, are holding their ears and going, “La la la la.”

“We have to be careful not to buy into what the media is saying about us,” defensive lineman Michael Brockers told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “A lot of people are picking us, but we have to focus on us — do our due diligence and like coach [McVay] says, ‘Every day we have to be better.'”