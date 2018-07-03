Michael Vick: Julio Jones deserves a bigger contract

Getty Images

Former Falcons quarterback Michael Vick wants to see his old team reward one of its best players.

Vick told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Jones, who held out of the team’s offseason work, should get the pay raise he wants.

“To my knowledge, Julio is holding out for a bigger contract and Julio deserves it,” Vick said. “Julio and Matt [Ryan] are the ultimate combination. They just paid Matt and I think Julio should get everything that he deserves, too.”

Vick believes Jones makes the Falcons’ offense go.

“I think he is a guy that Matt Ryan has to have. Him and Mohamed Sanu. But definitely, they complement each other. Julio opens everything up,” Vick said.

Whether the Falcons are in the mood to give Jones more money when he still has three years left on his current deal remains to be seen. But Vick thinks Jones is the kind of player a team has to keep happy.