NFL suspends Packers’ Aaron Jones two games

Packers running back Aaron Jones had a promising rookie season last year, but this year is not off to a good start.

Jones has been suspended two games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, the NFL announced today.

The 23-year-old Jones had 81 carries for 448 yards and four touchdowns last season. He was a backup for most of the year but had two particularly good games as the primary ball carrier, a 19-carry, 125-yard performance against the Cowboys and a 17-carry, 131-yard game against the Saints.

Jones will participate in training camp and the preseason before missing the first two games of the regular season. He will be eligible to return in Week Three.

The NFL, which always likes burying bad news before a holiday, has now announced three suspensions in rapid succession on the afternoon of the Third of July. Rams guard Jamon Brown and 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster also had two-game suspensions announced today.