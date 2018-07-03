NFL suspends Reuben Foster two games for gun, marijuana offenses

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 3, 2018, 3:01 PM EDT
The NFL has suspended 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster two games for his recent arrests on gun and marijuana charges.

The league announced the suspension today and said that the suspension falls under both the league’s personal conduct policy and substance abuse policy. Foster will participate in training camp and the preseason but miss the first two games of the regular season. He will return to the team on Monday, September 17.

“I accept the League’s decision and am sorry that my mistakes have hurt my team,” Foster said in a statement. “I have a responsibility to the 49ers, our fans and our community, and I am committed to learning from this situation and making better choices in the future. The support I have received over the last five months has been humbling, and I do not take it for granted.”

The 49ers initially banished Foster from offseason work when he was accused of domestic violence, but he was welcomed back to the team after his accuser testified under oath that she had lied.

“Our organization understands and supports the League’s decision,” General Manager John Lynch said. “Although we are disappointed that Reuben will not be with our team for the first two games of the season, we will continue to work with him on making better decisions and eliminating unnecessary distractions. We are encouraged to see Reuben take responsibility for his mistakes, and hopeful that he has learned from them as well.”

A first-round draft pick last year, Foster started 10 games as a rookie.

29 responses to “NFL suspends Reuben Foster two games for gun, marijuana offenses

  4. He may have paid for the testimony, you and I will never know. But based on that testimony, he did not do it.

    I was proud that the 9ers said if he did it he would not be on the team.

    Surprised it was only 2 games with the diluted sample.

    Now if only the injury bug leaves him alone.

  12. The Rube takes two and everyone breathes a sigh of relief. 49er fans are gonna miss him on the field at Minny though.

  16. Wow and elliot got 6 games and was never convicted or admitted to any wrong doing!

  17. Found not guilty three times in United States court but the NFL still punishes him.

    Total abuse of power and disregard for our legal system. Innocent until PROVEN guilty.

  18. First of all for all you complaining about being only 2 games. 1- The gun was purchased legally in Alabama. It was just offense because its an illegal weapon in CA. as for Marijuana, really? in a few months, it will be decriminalized and pretty much legal at a federal level. Lets not forget that the charge was dropped as well.

  21. Alright, so let’s keep track here people:
    2 games for gun and drug offenses
    3 games for culpable evidence of sexual assault
    4 games for deflating footballs
    4 games for PED usage
    Obviously there are other examples, but let’s look at that list again and think: hm, which ones are more deserving of punishment? Getting an unfair advantage (usually athletes are taking PED’s to repair their broken bodies) seems more grievous than guns, drugs, and sexual assault.

  22. Thank you Mr. Lynch fro jumping ahead of the Saints and taking him so we could land one of the most solid RTs in the league.

  23. Seriously, the NFL needs to get their crap together. 2 games for a gun and weed??? 1 game for beating your wife (if you’re a kicker). 2 games, then the end of your career (if you’re a running back and they catch it on film). 4 games for a made up scheme about letting air out of footballs. If you smoke too much weed you get a few seasons off and have to beg to come back though. 3 games for sexually assaulting a Uber driver. Goodell must have gotten one of those big wheels from Pat Sajack so he can spin for punishment???

  24. SUSPEND THE ENTIRE TEAM….. under the conduct policy for not turning him in….. I mean they were on generally aware he had a gun & smokes pot!!!! Isn’t that the way this policy is suppose to work??????

  25. @redblood

    Oh Ok, thanks for clearing that up. He broke two different laws but one is in another state and the other will be legal eventually.

  26. Man i can’t stand the Patsies but Brady got 4 and this freakin criminal got 2 ???

  29. OK, I now see how suspensions work in the NFL. If you give them a real reason, like guns and drugs you get 2 games. If the NFL has to make up a reason it bugs them that there is extra work involved so you will get anywhere from 4 to 10 games.

