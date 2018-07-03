NFL suspends Reuben Foster two games for gun, marijuana offenses

Getty Images

The NFL has suspended 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster two games for his recent arrests on gun and marijuana charges.

The league announced the suspension today and said that the suspension falls under both the league’s personal conduct policy and substance abuse policy. Foster will participate in training camp and the preseason but miss the first two games of the regular season. He will return to the team on Monday, September 17.

“I accept the League’s decision and am sorry that my mistakes have hurt my team,” Foster said in a statement. “I have a responsibility to the 49ers, our fans and our community, and I am committed to learning from this situation and making better choices in the future. The support I have received over the last five months has been humbling, and I do not take it for granted.”

The 49ers initially banished Foster from offseason work when he was accused of domestic violence, but he was welcomed back to the team after his accuser testified under oath that she had lied.

“Our organization understands and supports the League’s decision,” General Manager John Lynch said. “Although we are disappointed that Reuben will not be with our team for the first two games of the season, we will continue to work with him on making better decisions and eliminating unnecessary distractions. We are encouraged to see Reuben take responsibility for his mistakes, and hopeful that he has learned from them as well.”

A first-round draft pick last year, Foster started 10 games as a rookie.