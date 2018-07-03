Rams guard Jamon Brown suspended two games

Getty Images

The Rams have announced that Rams guard Jamon Brown has been suspended two regular season games for violating the league’s policy on substances of abuse.

Brown, a 2015 third-rounder, started all 16 games at right guard for the Rams last year.

He was also part of a line that gave them some stability, as the same five started 15 games, which helped them to lead the league in scoring.

He is eligible to participate in training camp and the preseason.