Report: NFL seeking end to Colin Kaepernick collusion case via summary judgment

The National Football League is attempting to bring Colin Kaepernick’s collusion case to an immediate conclusion, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports.

The NFL is asking arbitrator Stephen Burbank to provide a summary judgment in the case as allowed via the Collective Bargaining Agreement for collusion disputes. It will be Burbank’s task to determine whether Kaepernick’s legal team has been sufficiently able to uncover enough evidence to allow the case to move forward. If he doesn’t believe that evidence exists, he can bring the proceedings to an immediate conclusion by ruling in favor of the league.

Per Robinson, the standard Burbank will have to decide upon comes down to whether there is “sufficient (evidence) to raise a genuine issue of material fact capable of satisfying” the claims made against the league.

Kaepernick’s team have interviewed over a dozen league figures, including Roger Goodell, Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and multiple head coaches and general managers. They’ve also been able to collect emails, text messages and other digital assets related to the case.

Kaepernick’s claim alleges that the NFL has made a coordinated effort to keep him from the playing in the league over his protests during the national anthem to raise awareness for social injustice and police brutality.