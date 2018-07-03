Sandy Gregory, last remaining original Seahawks employee, retires after 42 years

courtesy of Seahawks.com

The Seattle Seahawks have had over 900 players suit up for them since entering the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1976. One team employee had been around for every one of those players who wore varying shades of blue, green and silver throughout the 42 years the team has played in the NFL.

Sandy Gregory was hired by the Seahawks six months before they played their first game in 1976. She was the lone remaining original team employee still working for the franchise before announcement her retirement last week. She had served as an administrative assistant, community service director, and senior director of legends, team history and special projects in her 42 years with the franchise.

Gregory took the mantle as the lone remaining original employee following the retirements of public relations director and Vice President Gary Wright in 2009, and director of video Thom Fermstad in 2011.