Still waiting for the Kaepernick/Reid news

In the aftermath of Memorial Day, attorney Mark Geragos claimed that someone was about to “dime out” the NFL in connection with Colin Kaepernick’s collusion grievance. With Independence Day approaching, we’re still waiting for the dime to drop.

More recently, Geragos promised news on the Kaepernick and Reid “next week,” which seemed to mean last week but perhaps technically means this week.

“I will just say stay tuned that next week there will be news on Kap and on Eric Reid,” Geragos said on a podcast released Saturday, June 23, but taped before that. “That’s all I can say right now. I’m going to say, as you’re listening to this, there will be news next week.”

Geragos likely wasn’t referring to the news that the NFL hopes to short-circuit the entire case via a summary judgment motion (more coming on what that means). So the questions remain: Where is the news? And who, if anyone, is going to “dime out” the NFL?