T.O. announcing details of his HOF plans on Tuesday

Getty Images

The time has come to find out the time and place of the T.O. Hall of Fame induction celebration.

In a video posted on social media, Terrell Owens announced that he’ll have an announcement on Tuesday regarding “when and where I’ll be having my Hall of Fame induction.”

Of course, the actual induction will be in Canton. But Owens has decided not to attend the formal induction ceremony — which we (or at least I) support wholeheartedly. The real question is whether the alternate induction will happen at the same time the formal ceremony occurs, or elsewhere.

And then the next question is whether the T.O.-only induction will be televised.

The announcement regarding the announcement, according to Owens, can come at any time on Tuesday but it’s more likely to come in the morning.