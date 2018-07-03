Terrell Owens to give HOF speech at UT-Chattanooga

Getty Images

Terrell Owens announced some time ago that won’t be in Canton for the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies this August and he revealed his plans for the day on Twitter Tuesday.

Owens announced that he will head back to his alma mater while the rest of this year’s class gathers in Ohio. Owens will give a speech at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga’s McKenzie Arena. The public is invited to attend the event free of charge and it will start at 3:17 p.m. on Saturday, August 4.

“After giving it much thought I have realized just how much I want to celebrate what will inevitably be the best weekend of my life at a place that means so much to me. … I’m proud to be a Moc, and I’m honored to share this experience with my family, friends, teammates and fans at the place that provided me an opportunity beyond high school and where I truly began to find myself as an athlete. Thank you to everyone who has supported my celebration decision. I look forward to seeing you all in Chattanooga. Getcha popocorn ready!”

There’s no word about where any broadcast of Owens’ speech might take place for those who are interested in popping corn in places other than Chattanooga. The rest of this year’s Hall of Fame class will deliver their speeches at a ceremony taking place at 7 p.m. on August 4.