Workout video of Odell Beckham looks like the receiver of old

Getty Images

He’s baccccccccck.

As if there was any doubt that Odell Beckham Jr. would return to looking like Odell Beckham Jr., only one video is necessary. Beckham turned the defender inside out in a one-on-one drill, getting wide open before making a one-handed catch with his right hand.

It was impressive.

His representation, Exos Sports, tweeted out the video along with the message, “Okay then @OBJ_3.” Beckham retweeted the video, responding, “We just keep workin.”

As Dan Duggan of The Athletic replied to the video, what else do the Giants need to see from Beckham? Beckham is healthy after returning from a fractured ankle that prematurely ended his 2017 season. He doesn’t have anything to prove between now and the September 9 season opener.

It’s time to pay the receiver as one of the best in the NFL and then put him in bubble wrap until the regular season.

Beckham was shown training at UCLA. Saquon Barkley said recently that he would train in Los Angeles with Beckham, Sterling Shepard and Ezekiel Elliott.